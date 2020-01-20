Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

IMUX opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

