Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 99.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

