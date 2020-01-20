Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$22.52 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$19.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPL shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

