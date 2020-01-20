Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$22.52 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$19.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
