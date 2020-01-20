Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Dividend History for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

