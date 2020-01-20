Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Apache has a dividend payout ratio of 222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apache to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,000.0%.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.