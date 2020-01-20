Argan, Inc. (AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 31st

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of -46.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

AGX opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $678.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Argan’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David Hibbert Watson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,423. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

