Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Plans $0.03 Semi-annual Dividend

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cooper Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cooper Companies to earn $14.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

COO opened at $355.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $263.76 and a fifty-two week high of $355.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.02 and its 200 day moving average is $314.14.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.80.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

