Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on February 14th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

