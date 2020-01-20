Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.37.

Shares of FB stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,095,300 shares of company stock worth $208,127,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

