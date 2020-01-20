CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

