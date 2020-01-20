Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECOL. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $55.44 on Thursday. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in US Ecology by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in US Ecology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

