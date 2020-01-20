Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,341,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 807,840 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 842,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 615,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

