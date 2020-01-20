Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Altair Engineering from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.95.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $86,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,810 shares of company stock worth $3,941,631. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,342,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,191,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,673,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $148,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.