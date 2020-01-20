ValuEngine Downgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.94.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
