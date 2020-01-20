ValuEngine Downgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $167.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.