Morgan Stanley Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $180.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair upgraded argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on argenx from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average of $137.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,937,000 after acquiring an additional 209,848 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of argenx by 86.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 159,632 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 50.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $28,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

