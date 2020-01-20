Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.45.
COST stock opened at $304.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
