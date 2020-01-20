Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.45.

COST stock opened at $304.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

