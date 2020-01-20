Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,123.46.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,054.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,008.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,960.24. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Booking by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.