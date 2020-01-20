Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.89.

BGNE stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares in the company, valued at $23,771,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 189.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

