Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.