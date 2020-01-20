CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $79,508,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

