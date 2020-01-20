Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.22.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.