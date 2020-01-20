-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of MRNS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.12.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.