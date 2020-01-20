$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,628,631.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,732.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $4,238,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,208.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.