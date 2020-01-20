Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

NYSE BHC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

