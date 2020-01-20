Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $97.05.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,091 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,502 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 197.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,276,000 after acquiring an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.