Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. McKesson posted earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $15.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $156.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $156.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

