Zacks: Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. McKesson posted earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $15.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McKesson.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MCK opened at $156.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $156.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
