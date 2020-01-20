$1.42 EPS Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.61. Boston Beer posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $386.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.78. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $235.72 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,061 shares of company stock valued at $21,804,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,789,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 102.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

