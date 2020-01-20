$6.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 to $8.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $6.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $23.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $25.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.33 to $31.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $349.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.05.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $385.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

