Zacks: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $132.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allakos an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of -1.15. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 314,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allakos by 23.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 110.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 680,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

