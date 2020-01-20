Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post $3.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.03 and the lowest is $3.70. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $14.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $177.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

