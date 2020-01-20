SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,904 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

