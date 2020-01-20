Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

