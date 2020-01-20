Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of SHLO stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shiloh Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shiloh Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.