SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised SMTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

SMTX opened at $3.85 on Friday. SMTC has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMTC news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald acquired 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $117,670.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $166,841. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

