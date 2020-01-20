SPS Commerce’s (SPSC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.65.

SPSC stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

