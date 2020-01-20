SPS Commerce’s (SPSC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, First Analysis increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.65.
SPSC stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
