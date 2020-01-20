SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SVMK. Craig Hallum started coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on SVMK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.70 on Friday. SVMK has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,399,974 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

