Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.69.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $132.85 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlassian by 233.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.