TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of TGTX opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 866,572 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

