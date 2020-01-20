TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.
Shares of TGTX opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 866,572 shares in the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
