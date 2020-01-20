T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

