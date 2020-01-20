Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $310.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trade Desk from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura raised shares of Trade Desk from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.12.

Shares of TTD opened at $280.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $357,096.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,650.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $699,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234 in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

