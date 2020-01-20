United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Continental from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. United Continental has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,667,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 600,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

