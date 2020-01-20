Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Vericel stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $779.03 million, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 2.67. Vericel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vericel by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 280,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

