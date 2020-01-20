21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on VNET. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.
Shares of VNET opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.