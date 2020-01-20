21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNET. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of VNET opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.35 million. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

