Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $543.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.