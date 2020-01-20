Wingstop’s (WING) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

