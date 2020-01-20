ValuEngine Lowers Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 215,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.