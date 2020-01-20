Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 113 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 89 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 95.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.