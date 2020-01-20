Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €29.50 ($34.30) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.59 ($33.25).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.51 ($29.66) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.73. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

