Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.63 ($69.33).

KGX opened at €62.92 ($73.16) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €61.95 and its 200 day moving average is €53.70. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

