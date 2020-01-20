First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 11,320 Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,997,641.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of MC opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.